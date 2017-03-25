The Green Beetle to host benefit for injured employee

The Green Beetle is hosting a benefit in honor of the employee who was shot while walking to his car on Tuesday.

Michael Nelson was shot in the back just before 10 p.m. after complying when the shooters told him to get out of his car.

Two people, Mashonitruis Davis and Martemus Gillie, were arrested after police received tips about several crimes, including Nelson’s shooting, in the area. Police said Gillie is responsible for shooting Nelson.

The benefit for Nelson will be held on Sunday, April 2 from 3-7 p.m. at The Green Beetle.

There will be live music featuring Chris Hill, $2 drafts, and an open kitchen for you to feast. All proceeds from the benefit will go to a GoFundMe account to help Michael Nelson with medical expenses.

