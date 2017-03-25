Flames engulf Peabody Ave. home

Flames engulfed a home on Peabody Avenue and Dudley Street, according to Memphis Fire Department.

Fire officials said the home is vacant and in the process of being renovated.

Two witnesses, a father and a daughter, said they were driving to Sun Studios when they saw a huge plume of smoke. They turned off Union and ran into the fire.

At first the father, Brade Jobe, a local contractor, didn't know if anyone was inside the home or not.

“Good to see a fire for once that's not affecting a family, that's actually abandoned,” Jobe said. “You know I don't usually see the house burning down but I'm good at putting them back together.”

Neighbors say the fire started in the back of the house and said they saw two people running away.

The Memphis Fire Department is still investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported at this time.

