New women’s conference recognizes female business owners

Women from all over Memphis came together for the first ever "I Am Her" Women's Conference in Whitehaven.

The conference brought in dozens of female business owners to showcase their products, including Kim Owens, who started Enchantment Beauty Salon 30 years ago.

Her business now includes three generations of her family, with her daughter and business partner Brandi Smith being a major part of the success.

She said Saturday's conference was much more than she could imagine.

“It has been overwhelming, we did far more than I expected,” Owens said.

“Basically it just gave me the drive, if she can do it, I can do it,” Brandi Smith added.

The event was started by Denise Fischer, who said the conference unfortunately had to turn away some female-owned business because they ran out of space.

Fischer hopes the event can continue and grow in the years to come.

