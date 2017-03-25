MPD searching for Walmart armed robbery suspect - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MPD searching for Walmart armed robbery suspect

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department needs your help identifying a robbery suspect. 

On March 25 at approximately 11:30 a.m., Memphis police responded to a robbery at Wal-Mart located at 6727 Raleigh LaGrange Road.

The victim said a man entered the store and approached the Money Center counter with a handwritten note, demanding money from the business. The victim also said the suspect brandished a black handgun.

The employees complied with the suspect and the suspect left the store with an undetermined amount of cash. The suspect was seen leaving the scene in a late 1990’s model Gold Nissan Maxima.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The suspect is described as a black man with a medium complexion, in his early 20s, standing approximately 5’7” to 5’9” tall and weighing approximately 175 pounds.

He was wearing a dark colored hooded jacket, gray colored jeans and light colored tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about this Wanted Individual should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

You can also submit your tip at this link where you will be linked to a secure website at the Memphis Crimestoppers website. You will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime.

You can also text your tip by typing the keyword ‘AWARD' to 274637 (CRIMES). If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

