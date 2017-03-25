UNC Coach Williams marches Peabody Ducks as honorary Duckmaster

A big-time coach had some fun the day before the team’s big game Sunday in Memphis.

UNC head Coach Roy Williams served as Honorary Duckmaster at The Peabody Memphis hotel on Saturday.

Along with the Peabody Duckmaster, Williams guided the ducks down the red carpet during the Peabody Duck March.

The Tar Heels cheer squad even lined the red carpet to cheer them on.

Coach Williams also was Honorary Duckmaster in 2009 when the Tar Heels were last in Memphis for the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.