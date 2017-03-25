TN lawmakers speak on failed healthcare bill

Tennessee lawmakers are sharing their thoughts on Friday’s failed healthcare bill overhauling Obamacare.

The bill seemed to have support from the state's Congressional delegation, with three GOP congressmen, including local representative David Kustoff, saying they would have supported the bill.

Governor Bill Haslam explained what he'd like to see in a national health care plan.

“What we're hoping they'll do, instead of block grants is per capita grants,” Gov. Haslam said. “So a fixed amount per state, per individual enrolled in the program. We actually think if they'll give us some flexibility for how we manage the program we won't have to cover fewer people. We can actually cover the same or more people and provide good coverage.”

The state's two U.S. senators didn’t confirm whether they supported the bill but both echoed calls to reform healthcare sooner rather than later.

