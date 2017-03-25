Tri-State Defender celebrates 65 years

A longtime newspaper in the Mid-South is celebrating a big milestone.

The Tri-State Defender celebrated its 65th anniversary with a Leaders and Legends gala on Saturday night.

The black-tie event honored past and present business, political, and civic trailblazers in the Memphis community.

Dr. Benjamin Chavis, President and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association, served as keynote speaker for the event.

“When we came along, there really wasn't a newspaper that represented the interests of African-Americans,” Chavis said.

WMC’s own Kontji Anthony was proud to serve as the emcee for the event.

