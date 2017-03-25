MPD: 2 men shoot, kill each other following dispute on W. Peebles Rd.

Witnesses said an afternoon barbecue led to a double homicide Saturday night.

Tensions boiled over between the two male victims, and they shot and killed each other.

“I just lost two good people,” said Terry Gross.

Gross said about 20 people on the block were barbecuing and drinking Saturday evening, when the party suddenly turned deadly.

Gross said his uncle, 62-year-old Artis Mitchell, and his roommate, 52-year-old James Sumlin, had been drinking and arguing over some sort of disagreement that had been lingering for days.

“I didn’t think it was going to get to this,” said Gross.

Gross was inside the home in the 500 block of West Peebles when he says he heard gunshots. He ran to the front porch, where he found both men had shot and killed each other.

“I was trying to help both of them make sure they were alright, but they were too close to each other for anybody to live,” Gross said.

Police rushed to the scene as investigators tried to piece together what happened.

Mitchell’s sister Gail came quickly to the home Saturday night--shocked that lives were lost because of an argument.

“This feud has been going on since last week. I think it’s pretty bad and sad,” Gail said. “I’m going to remember the good times we shared.”

Sumlin’s son Devin talked to WMC Action News 5 on Sunday afternoon. He said he last saw his father earlier this week, and the two had a good relationship.

“He’s watching over me now. That’s how I look at it. He always said he got me. No matter what. Right or wrong. So he’s watching over me,” Devin said.

Memphis Police have not released further investigative information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.This is an ongoing investigation.

