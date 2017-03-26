Hail leaves damaged cars, smashed windows in the Mid-South

Severe storms moved through the Mid-South since around 11 a.m. Monday, just as the First Alert Weather Team warned us several days ago.

The storms produced large hail, heavy rain, lightning, and strong wind, causing damage throughout the Mid-South.

A certified storm spotter confirmed that a tornado touched down in Alcorn County. There are no reports yet about the damage that tornado caused.

In Gibson County, 10 people had to be evacuated from their homes. EMA Director Ricky Graves said flash flood water rose up to their homes. Everyone was evacuated safely and the water has since started receding.

One of the hardest hit areas was Ashland, Mississippi where hail pelted cars and buildings.

Tarps on cars covered broken windows and dents all over vehicles.

"It sounded like beating on the roof with a bat, like that. Everything cracked. This window's broken out," resident Jeremy Melton said.

Cars in the parking lot of Ashland Drugs had broken windows after hail smashed the glass.

Jessica Benitez was driving when the golf ball sized hail started falling from the sky.

"I heard just loud crashing on my windshield and my windshield cracked," she said.

Melisha Peters was inside her home.

"I kept hearing it hitting the air conditioner so I opened the door and was just hail coming down like snow," Peters said.

