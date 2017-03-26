Pregnant woman dies after fiery crash on I-240, Lamar Ave

A pregnant woman died after a crash on Interstate 240 at Lamar Avenue early Sunday morning.

The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m.

Memphis police said the victim’s car skidded off the roadway and hit a concrete barrier. The vehicle then flipped, landing upside down, and caught on fire. The car was completely burned, according to police.

The woman, who was 20 weeks pregnant, was thrown from the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died from her injuries. Her baby was also pronounced dead.

A man who was in the passenger’s seat was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.