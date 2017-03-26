Man critically injured following North Memphis shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man critically injured following North Memphis shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man is in critical condition after he was shot in North Memphis.

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Eldridge near Springdale Street just after 8:30 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The victim told officers he had been shot at Springdale Grocery and ran to a home where he collapsed.

Investigators said the suspect walked up to officers and said he shot the victim in self-defense after the victim attempted to rob him. The suspect was detained, but no charges have been filed at this point.

This investigation is ongoing.

