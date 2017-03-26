1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in South Memphis parking lot

One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in South Memphis.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of E.H. Crump Boulevard in a parking lot near Checkers and Larose Elementary School just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police said two victims were taken to the hospital. One victim was treated and released. The other victim was in critical condition, but later died from their injuries.

Investigators spoke with two more victims at the scene who said they were in their vehicle, leaving the parking lot, when two groups of men began shooting at each other. The victims said they were not hit by bullets.

Two more cars were hit by bullet holes, but no one was injured in those cars.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information that could help police, call 901-545-COPS.

