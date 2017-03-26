A Better Mid-South: NCAA tournaments

Editorial by Tracey Rogers, Vice President and General Manager of WMC Action News 5:

Memphis and the Mid-South is in the national spotlight again with Sweet 16 and Elite 8 action at FedExForum.

We are used to being thrust onto the national stage, but it's important to remember this is a chance for our city to shine. We should all be proud Memphis is a destination for the NCAA tournaments.

So if you meet someone from out of town, reach out a hand and welcome them to our city. Make sure they know how glad we are they chose to come to Memphis to enjoy some of the best in basketball games and spend time and money at our restaurants and hotels.

While I know downtown will be packed and traffic might be a little slow -- we can handle this. We know how to roll out the red carpet for our guests.

What are your thoughts about the NCAA tourneys being in town?

Email me at abettermidsouth@wmctv.com or log on to my Facebook page, A Better Mid-South and leave a message there.

The draw of college basketball is making this A Better Mid-South.

