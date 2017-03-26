Memphis’ Hog and Hominy, Oxford’s Snackbar make list of best Southern restaurants

We're sending a High 5 to two Mid-South restaurants recently honored as two of the South's Most Essential Restaurants!

Memphis' Hog and Hominy, along with Oxford's Snackbar, were named on the dining website Eater, along with 36 other places around the south.

Overall, five restaurants from Tennessee were on the list, along with two from Mississippi and one from Arkansas.

View the full list on their website here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.