School identifies Jackson, TN family killed in AL plane crash - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

School identifies Jackson, TN family killed in AL plane crash

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
A wing from the plane at the scene of the crash (Source: Source: Jamiese Price/WBRC) A wing from the plane at the scene of the crash (Source: Source: Jamiese Price/WBRC)
JACKSON, TN (WMC) -

A Jackson, Tennessee, family has been identified as the victims of a plane crash in central Alabama on Saturday

The University School of Jackson named the victims as two of their students, 14-year-old Jillian and 16-year-old Jacob, and their parents Joseph and Jennifer Crenshaw.

The plane crashed in Blount County, Alabama on Saturday, March 25.

Federal agencies are in the process of looking at what could have caused the crash. The FAA will look at weather and flight logs to help with its investigation.

The USJ post states the family was returning from spring break in Florida at the time of the accident.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

