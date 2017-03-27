Missing man last seen walking from care home

Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who went missing from a care home.

Roy Dunbar, 49, was last seen at his care home on Chisca Avenue on Sunday around 3 p.m.

Police said Dunbar walked to the store but did not return at curfew.

Police said Dunbar has a mental disorder, but has taken his meds.

He was last seen wearing a brown long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.

