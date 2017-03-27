Tennessee Comptroller slams DHS in new audit - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Tennessee Comptroller slams DHS in new audit

(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives) (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
NASHVILLE, TN (WMC) -

A scathing state audit slams the Tennessee Department of Human Services for its lack of monitoring and internal control. 

Tennessee's comptroller released an audit Monday morning that reviews all $14.4 billion in federal money sent to Tennessee. The audit found 41 of the 68 problems had to do with DHS and its services, including the state summer food program for children, adult education, and rehabilitation services.

Auditors said there were "pervasive repeated control and compliance deficiencies and substantial questioned costs" to the tune of over $12 million.

Department of Human Services is working with the federal government right now to resolve these problems.

Click here to read the entire report.

