East High Mustangs celebrate state basketball championship - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

East High Mustangs celebrate state basketball championship

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

East High School Mustangs celebrated their 2017 state championship Monday. 

It's the Mustangs' second championship in a row, but the players say they still want more.

"Keep on pushing each other as a family," sophomore Chandler Lawson said.

"While all these other seniors in these schools--they are good--but we are in 10th grade, 9th grade. So we have two more years, and it's just us. It's our time," sophomore Malcolm Dandridge added.

The team is getting national attention because of how good--and young--they are. Many of the team's star players will return again next year.

East High School is coached by former NBA and Memphis Tigers star Penny Hardaway. 

Learning from Hardaway is something the players all value.

"It's great having him as a coach," junior TJ Moss said. "He knows everything. If we mess up, he can correct it right then. It's very important to have."

The basketball celebration caps off an already impressive athletic year for East High School--the school's football team also won a state title this year.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:25:30 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:43:21 GMT

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

  • YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 7:26 AM EDT2018-04-04 11:26:18 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly