East High Mustangs celebrate state basketball championship

East High School Mustangs celebrated their 2017 state championship Monday.

It's the Mustangs' second championship in a row, but the players say they still want more.

"Keep on pushing each other as a family," sophomore Chandler Lawson said.

"While all these other seniors in these schools--they are good--but we are in 10th grade, 9th grade. So we have two more years, and it's just us. It's our time," sophomore Malcolm Dandridge added.

The team is getting national attention because of how good--and young--they are. Many of the team's star players will return again next year.

East High School is coached by former NBA and Memphis Tigers star Penny Hardaway.

Learning from Hardaway is something the players all value.

"It's great having him as a coach," junior TJ Moss said. "He knows everything. If we mess up, he can correct it right then. It's very important to have."

The basketball celebration caps off an already impressive athletic year for East High School--the school's football team also won a state title this year.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.