ServiceMaster hangs first official sign at Peabody Place Mall

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
One step closer to opening, ServiceMaster has hung its first official sign.

The company announced it would occupy the long-vacant Peabody Place Mall in June 2016.

Flintco LLC was announced as the official contractor in February 2017. Renovations for the building project is projected at around $35 million.

ServiceMaster expects to move roughly 1,200 employees and contractors into the building by the end of this year.

The company says several more signs will go up around the exterior of the building in the next few weeks, just in time for Memphis in May.

