FedEx launches competition for young entrepreneurs

FedEx launched a business challenge aimed at giving young entrepreneurs a leg up on the competition.

FedEx created the FedEx Junior Business Challenge, which is a Shark Tank-style competition, to give high school students a chance to showcase their concepts and designs.

The high school students who will be competing in the FedEx Junior Business Challenge are part of Junior Achievement (JA), a worldwide organization that focuses on fostering work-readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy skills in K-12 students.

The students who advance through various regional competitions will eventually compete for a chance to earn a $75,000 donation to their local JA chapter.

FedEx Junior Business Challenge is part of the FedEx Cares initiative, through which the Memphis-based company has pledged to invest $200 million into global communities by 2020.

