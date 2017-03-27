TBI corrects 'erroneous reports' of Amber Alert in Mexico, Central America

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's spokesman Josh DeVine released a statement clearing up erroneous information related to the search for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, who has been at the center of an Amber Alert since March 13.

TBI said an "erroneous report" claimed that the Amber Alert was issued in Mexico or Central America. DeVine said that is not the case, but FBI, instead, reached out to law enforcement agencies in those areas "in the name of due diligence."

"We have not requested an AMBER Alert be issued in Mexico or Central America. We have, through the FBI, shared with law enforcement in Mexico and Central America, relevant information about the case, to include identifying information about both individuals. This is, however, in the name of due diligence. We have no specific information Tad Cummins took Elizabeth Thomas across the border." - TBI spokesman Josh DeVine

Investigators believe Tad Cummins, 50, a former teacher in Maury County, kidnapped Elizabeth Thomas in the wake of an investigation launched into reports of inappropriate contact between the two.

TBI revealed that prior to their disappearance, Cummins did an online search about his Nissan Rogue in order to determine whether certain features could be tracked. Five days before that, Cummins also did an online search about "teen marriage."

Due to a lack of confirmed sightings, TBI believes Cummins could be hiding Thomas out of view of the general public or far from Tennessee. Investigators ask property owners and those at campgrounds, parks, and other isolated areas, to search for Cummins and Thomas, as well as report any suspicious activity by calling 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Elizabeth Thomas is 5' tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Tad Cummins is 6' tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and is driving a silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tags, 976-ZPT. He is believed to be armed with two handguns.

Cummins is wanted on a warrant for sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping. He is also on the state's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his capture.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.