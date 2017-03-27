Day care permanently closes days after child was kidnapped

A woman has been arrested for the kidnapping of a 7-month-old from a day care in Frayser.

A woman has been arrested for the kidnapping of a 7-month-old from a day care in Frayser.

A closed sign was posted on the door following the kidnapping. Now, state officials said the business is closed permanently (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)

A day care voluntarily closed just days after a child was kidnapped from the business.

According to Department of Human Services, Elite Academy chose to permanently close its business following Thursday’s kidnapping.

Mya Lakes, 18, was arrested Friday. She is accused of lying to day care workers about being a relative so she could take the 7-month-old girl.

A search for the child was conducted throughout the city and several hours later, A'Lelah Fentress was found safe on an apartment doorstep.

The business posted a sign on its door Friday saying it would reopen Monday, but DHS announced that the business decided not to open again.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.