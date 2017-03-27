Man remains on the run after critical shooting in Frayser

Memphis Police Department is searching for the person responsible for shooting a man in Frayser.

The shooting happened Monday morning, leaving a man in critical condition.

"Next thing we know, we heard gunshots, about three gunshots," Clint White said.

White knows the victim and said it all happened so fast.

"Like a loud firecracker, pah, pah, pah," White said.

A man was shot near his home on Range Line Road as he walked down the street.

"I was outside when it happened," White said.

He said the man that was shot is his daughter's boyfriend.

White said it all happened as his daughter and the victim were getting out of a car in his driveway. He said someone in a white car drove by and opened fire.

"I just came outside and saw all of the police out there," neighbor Joseph Ward said.

Police have not released the victim's name yet, nor have they released any details about the shooter.

