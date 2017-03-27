Car flips, crashes into utility pole

A car overturned after hitting a utility pole in Memphis on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on North Bellevue Boulevard between Poplar Avenue and Peach Avenue.

Witnesses said the driver of the car ran away after the crash happened.

WMC Action News 5 has reached out to Memphis Police Department for more information about the crash. They have yet to respond with additional information.

