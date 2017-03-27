Historic Memphis home catches fire

On Saturday, a historic home in Memphis caught fire.

The Richards, Newton Copeland, House on Peabody Avenue is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was built in the 1800s and made it to the Historic Registry in 1984.

Firefighters said the house was currently vacant but being renovated when it caught fire Saturday.

Due to this being a home that is considered worthy for preservation, “Memphis Heritage” has been working with Shelby County Land Bank to find a company that will restore this historic home.

Although Memphis Fire Department conducted a multi-day investigation into the cause of the fire. The cause of the fire remains unknown

