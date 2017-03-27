New construction projects aim to expand Memphis bike lanes - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

New construction projects aim to expand Memphis bike lanes

Bike lanes on Riverside Drive in 2014. (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives) Bike lanes on Riverside Drive in 2014. (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Ten Memphis streets are in line for an overhaul, and nine of those projects have bike lanes in the plans, including Riverside Drive, where previous bike lanes caused controversy.

The city held a town hall style public meeting March 27 at the main library on Poplar Avenue. The meeting was a push to get input on the changes city leaders hope to make--changes that could be completed as early as Fall 2017.

The city is looking for your feedback. Click here to fill out a bike lane survey.

"The Riverfront has a different context today than it did two years ago," said Nicholas Oyler, Bikeway and Pedestrian Program Manager with the City of Memphis.

Oyler said that is why the city wants to add bike lanes to Riverside Drive again. He said with the new Harahan Bridge open and with Bass Pro at the Pyramid, there is now a larger demand for bike lanes than ever before.

"Our proposal is to take it to two car lanes and one bike lane each direction," Oyler said.

In 2014, the city dramatically altered Riverside Drive, pushing vehicles to one side of the median and leaving the other for pedestrians and bikers. But the pilot program left many angry over its confusing layout, so in May of 2015 Riverside Drive went back to its old setup.

"It would really and truly be great, but I don't think it would work," Anita Ward said.

Those we spoke with on Monday didn't even like the new idea, adding bike lanes between Jefferson and Beale.

"It's too much congestion and too many at risk pedestrians, and I don't think it's a good idea for Riverside Drive anyway," Kendrick Jones said.

The city said public input will be taken into consideration for all the projects, and they would be paid for with majority federal funding.

The projects on the list include the following:

  • N. Highland Street from Summer Avenue to Walnut Grove Road
  • Riverside Drive from Jefferson Avenue to Beale Street
  • N. Perkins Street from Summer Avenue to Walnut Grove Road
  • Hickory Hill Road from Mt. Moriah Road to Winchester Road
  • Knight Arnold Road from Hickory Hill Road to Ridgeway Road
  • Riverdale Road from Winchester to Shelby Drive
  • Cooper Street from Washington Avenue to Central
  • Getwell Road from Park to I-240
  • Airways Blvd from Shelby Drive to the Tennessee/Mississippi state line
  • Mendenhall Road from Knight Arnold to Mt Moriah Road

Repaving is in the plans for all ten locations, and bike lanes are planned for every project except for Getwell Road, according to the city.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:25:30 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:43:21 GMT

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

  • YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 7:26 AM EDT2018-04-04 11:26:18 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly