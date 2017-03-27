Thieves rob paralyzed Army veteran for $35

A U.S. Army veteran was robbed for just $35.

According to police, the robbery happened in front of Family Dollar on South Bellevue Boulevard just after 10 p.m. on March 19.

A 63-year-old Army veteran in a wheelchair had a small black bag hanging around his neck with money and identification in it when an unknown suspect grabbed it and ran. The suspect was accompanied by another person when the two ran away.

"I think they are cowards," Army veteran Michael Perry said.

The suspect that stole the bag from Perry was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white sneakers. The other suspect was wearing a black jacket with a fur hood, black pants, and black shoes. Both suspects were seen running south from the scene.

Perry doesn't think too highly of the men who robbed him. He said the two people almost choked him when snatching the bag from around his neck.

"Grabbed the handle of my bag and pulled it over my head. He and his friend started to run," Perry said.

Perry is paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair, so he couldn't chase them down. The thieves got away with his identification, cell phone, bus schedule, and $35.

"If they're not making it panhandling; they start looking for targets like me," Perry said. "Just hurt my feelings."

Perry's son was killed in 2013 during a military training accident before heading overseas.

MPD would like you to keep an eye out for the suspects and call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH if you have any information on the two suspects.

