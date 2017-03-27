Man robs Midtown gas station, threatens person with knife - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man robs Midtown gas station, threatens person with knife

By Erin Wilson
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Police were called about an unknown male who had robbed the BP Gas Station located on Poplar Avenue around 7:30 the night of March 22.

When the male entered the store, he pointed a knife at the victim and demanded money right before he fled the scene with an unknown amount of money.

The suspect was driving a SUV with dark tinted windows. He was wearing a two tone white over black jacket, dark color jeans, and white shoes.

Investigators are asking for help identifying the suspect. If you have any information on the suspect call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

