Man dies after crashing into church

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man died after the vehicle he was riding in crashed into a Summer Avenue church on Monday afternoon.

The passenger riding in the car, Servando Resendiz Cruz, died at the hospital, according to police. The driver of the vehicle ran away from the scene.

The driver of a second vehicle involved was taken to Methodist North hospital in non-critical condition. That person was later released from the hospital. 

Investigators revealed the driver of the vehicle Cruz was riding in was traveling eastbound on Summer Avenue and was about to make a left turn to head northbound on North Perkins when it was hit by another vehicle. 

Both vehicles jumped the north westbound curb and came to rest on the church's property. 

Witnesses on the scene told responding officers that both drivers had a green light at the time of the crash.

Surveillance video captured the crash on camera.

According to Memphis Police Department, no charges have been filed in connection with the crash at this time.

