Mid-South Walk to End Lupus Now coming to Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Mid-South Walk to End Lupus Now coming to Memphis

By Erin Wilson
(SOURCE: YouTube/Lupus Foundation) (SOURCE: YouTube/Lupus Foundation)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The Lupus Foundation of America is walking all around the Mid-South to end lupus, and now they are coming to Memphis.

Sunday, May 21 the Lupus Foundation of America is hosting the “Walk to End Lupus Now” at Overton Park.

By walking in this event you are helping to raise money in efforts to end Lupus, increase the awareness of the disease, and rally public support for the estimated 36,000 people in Tennessee who suffer from it.

To walk and fight against Lupus email: memphiswalk@lupusmidsouth.org or call 901-290-6150. 

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

