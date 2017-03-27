Surveillance video captures footage of man stealing trailer

Memphis Police Department is searching for the man responsible stealing a trailer.

On March 9, a complaint was made that a white freightliner with a red top entered Jas Forwarding Worldwide parking lot in the 4300 block of Shelby Drive just after 7 p.m.

The suspect was caught on camera backing up to a container, which he connected to his freightliner, and leaving the parking lot.

If you have any information that could help, call Memphis police at 901-545-COPS.

