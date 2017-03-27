American Idol contestant to release debut album - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Although she didn't take home the title of American Idol last spring, she has gained a contract with Motown Records. 

La'Porsha Renae finished second on American Idol and is scheduled to release her debut album on Friday.

In May, she will perform with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra. It will be the first time she has performed with an orchestra since she was 16 years old.

"I was with a choir and we went to Carnegie Hall in New York, and, ha ha, they knew we were gonna be all geeky about it so they had us like stand on the stage before the actual show so we could like, cry, and awe and all of that," Renae said.

