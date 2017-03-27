SCS provides additional resources to 19 schools

Shelby County Schools announced that 19 schools will receive additional resources with the goal of keeping those schools open and off the chopping block on Monday afternoon.

Buses filled with parents, students, and teachers came to find out the good news.

"We get to learn new things each everyday," Magnolia Elementary School student Laurie Frazier said.

With the news comes hope for students.

"We have to do something to support the school to keep the school open," parent Angela Thacker said.

Thacker is Laurie's mother and she also attended Magnolia Elementary School as a child. She said she's proud to see her daughter go to school there.

Magnolia is one of 19 schools now categorized as "critical".

The message at Monday's special Shelby County Schools meeting is that being placed on the critical list is a good thing.

"Taking this different approach to keep the schools open, I think its a wonderful idea," Thacker said.

Each of those schools will be allocated additional funds toward specific improvement areas. In total, more than $5 million is expected to be used in additional schools resources.

"If we improve our record, it means students ultimately benefit," SCS Superintendent Dorsey Hopson said.

But, the additional money comes at a not so expensive cost. Parents and community members are asked to fill out a commitment form. It's a promise that they will support, volunteer, and be active participants in the school experience of Shelby County students.

It's a commitment Goodlett Elementary School principal Nadiyah McMurray said will make a big difference.

"When they know their parents are more interested and invested, they are more apt to produce and provide more positive results," McMurray said.

