Weekend road rage incidents leave drivers dodging bullets - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Weekend road rage incidents leave drivers dodging bullets

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Several Memphis drivers were dodging bullets over the weekend. 

Natasha Shields said her daughter's car was shot as she was driving on Interstate 240 near Union Avenue on Friday.

"She said when she got out, she saw there were two bullet shots to the car," Shields said.

It all happened as she says her daughter was merging into a lane.

"They got over and they just started hanging out the window. Then, they shot the car up," Shields said.

Her daughter got off on South Parkway, drove to a gas station, and called over a nearby office for help.

"She said the people who did it drove by while she was standing there talking to the police and said 'yeah, here we are,' then kept going," Shields said.

But WMC Action News 5's Jerry Askin found out Shields' daughter's scary experience was one of many this weekend.

A woman said she cut off a driver by accident on Austin Peay Highway Saturday. That driver flashed a gun at her. 

The same day, a driver said someone pointed a gun at her as she was driving down Winchester Road. That was all after a Facebook argument.

A truck driver was shot at driving down Shelby Drive, near Chevron Road, according to police.

Those shootings all happened this weekend.

"I'm glad that she's OK," Shields said. "Everybody's that's driving be careful. That's all you can do."

