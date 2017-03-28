Tigers host Mississippi State Tuesday at AutoZone Park

A pair of Memphis Tigers baseball players are on the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll following the U of M's wins over Ole Miss and Southern University this week.
Pitcher Jonathan Bowlan shackled the 11th ranked Rebels, allowing just 1 run on 4 hits while striking out 8 in 8-1/3 innings.
Bowman hit safely in all four games last week, batting .417 with a double and a 3 run homer.
The Tigers next host Mississippi State Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.
