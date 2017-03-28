Memphis attorney back in court amid rape, assault charges

Attorney Art Horne is in court, charged with aggravated rape and aggravated assault after accusations that came after he got into an argument with his then-girlfriend.

Horne’s ex-girlfriend told police he strangled her, punched her, and forced himself on top of her.

This isn’t the first time Horne has been at the center of a domestic violence case.

In November 2015, his on-and-off girlfriend, Sherrie Miller-Daly, was charged with assault and burglary when she allegedly smashed out a door with a golf club at his home.

Horne is out of jail on a $75,000 bond and has been ordered to wear a GPS monitor.

