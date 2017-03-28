Memphis attorney back in court amid rape, assault charges - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis attorney back in court amid rape, assault charges

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Art Horne (Source: SCSO) Art Horne (Source: SCSO)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Attorney Art Horne is in court, charged with aggravated rape and aggravated assault after accusations that came after he got into an argument with his then-girlfriend.

Horne’s ex-girlfriend told police he strangled her, punched her, and forced himself on top of her.

This isn’t the first time Horne has been at the center of a domestic violence case.

In November 2015, his on-and-off girlfriend, Sherrie Miller-Daly, was charged with assault and burglary when she allegedly smashed out a door with a golf club at his home.

Horne is out of jail on a $75,000 bond and has been ordered to wear a GPS monitor.

WMC Action News 5 is following the court case all day. We will keep you updated on what happens on air and on WMCActionNews5.com.

