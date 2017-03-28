Treveno Campbell sentenced to 40 years for killing MPD officer

Shelby County Criminal Court Judge James Beasley sentenced Treveno Campbell to 40 years in prison for the murder of Memphis police officer Martoiya Lang.

Judge Beasley handed down the sentence Tuesday afternoon following testimony from both sides of the case.

Campbell was sentenced to 25 years on the charge of second-degree murder. He was also sentenced on several other charges related to the incident. All told, Campbell was sentenced to serve 40 years in prison.

Beasley said he did not accept that Campbell was provoked into shooting Lang. He said the officers had legal right to be in the home, because they obtained a warrant to do their job and investigate a house connected to drug sales.

The judge said Campbell made multiple decisions before the officers ever entered his home and that he must be held responsible for those decisions.

"I know that he chose to put that ball rolling when he chose to sell drugs, when he chose residential neighborhood, when he chose to get a gun, when he chose to use the gun and kill a police officer," Beasley said.

Campbell was found guilty of second-degree murder on January 31 for Officer Lang's death and for attempted second-degree murder of two other officers involved in the 2012 raid.

During Campbell's sentencing hearing, several people took the stand to try to influence the judge before he handed down Campbell's sentence.

Different members of Lang's family were the first to testify.

"Every single day we are reminded that the rock of our lives is no longer here with us," Lang's youngest sister said. "For Treveno, I'm upset at the situation. I am mad about it, but he made his bed and he has to lie in it. I wish it was different. I wish she was still here, but that's not the case."

"We're not healing. We're damaged. We'll be damaged forever," Lang's sister, Marquachauntia Woods, said. "I think that he deserves the maximum sentence. It will be justice for her."

Lang's partner, who was also injured the night Lang was killed, also testified.

"Martoiya Lang was a woman of character. She was the hardest working woman I've ever had the pleasure of working with. Words cannot express how torn I am since December 12, 2012," he said.

Campbell's mother then took the stand to defend her son's character.

"He has a heart as big as gold. He'd give the clothes off his back," Campbell's mother, Trina, said. "Treveno was very gentle. He enjoyed school. He wanted to be a fireman."

Campbell shot Lang after she and five other officers broke into Campbell’s home in search of a drug suspect who did not end up being there.

MPD released a statement following the sentencing:

"Officer Martoiya Lang made the ultimate sacrifice while upholding the oath that she swore to do; protecting and serving to citizens of Memphis. Hopefully, today's events represents closure for Officer Lang's family," said Director Michael Rallings. "The men and women of the Memphis Police Department will continue to honor Officer Lang through its dedicated service to the citizens of Memphis."

Moments after the sentencing, a representative of the Black Lives Matter movement read a statement saying the group feels injustice was served against Campbell.

"Martoiya Lang lost her life, and that was a tragedy, but now Treveno lost his life because of a over zealous district attorney," Pamela Moses said on behalf of BLM.

The group said it plans to hold a news conference in the coming weeks to address the case. It also plans to follow the case to the appellate court.

