Memphis firefighter Instagrams powerful photo of his daughter

Memphis Fire Department firefighter Elon Spellings posted an adorable picture his daughter, Audrey Lynette, on Instagram.

This picture, taken by Jessica Wilhite Photography, is just one of many for Audrey Lynette's photo shoot. Wilhite, who is the wife of a Memphis Police Department officer, said "I take special pride in providing memories for those who serve us and their families."

Spellings’ says two of his favorite things in life are his adorable baby and his job.

Spellings' wife, Jessica Spellings, says Audrey Lynette was born on St. Patrick's Day and is the youngest of their four children.

The picture proves Audrey Lynette is a star in the making, or maybe a future firefighter if she decides to follow in daddy’s footsteps. Either way we know Spellings will cheer her on as the ultimate dad!

