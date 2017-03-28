Memphis firefighter Instagrams powerful photo of his daughter - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis firefighter Instagrams powerful photo of his daughter

(Source: Jessica Wilhite Photography/Instagram) (Source: Jessica Wilhite Photography/Instagram)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

When life gives you a beautiful baby and passion for your job, you combine them into the most amazing photo ever!

Memphis Fire Department firefighter Elon Spellings posted an adorable picture his daughter, Audrey Lynette, on Instagram.

This picture, taken by Jessica Wilhite Photography, is just one of many for Audrey Lynette's photo shoot. Wilhite, who is the wife of a Memphis Police Department officer, said "I take special pride in providing memories for those who serve us and their families."

Spellings’ says two of his favorite things in life are his adorable baby and his job.

Spellings' wife, Jessica Spellings, says Audrey Lynette was born on St. Patrick's Day and is the youngest of their four children.

The picture proves Audrey Lynette is a star in the making, or maybe a future firefighter if she decides to follow in daddy’s footsteps. Either way we know Spellings will cheer her on as the ultimate dad!

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

