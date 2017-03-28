YMCA at Crosstown Concourse set for grand opening - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

YMCA at Crosstown Concourse set for grand opening

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South) (Source: YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South)

  • Internet InsiderMore>>

  • New Church Health YMCA opens April 1

    New Church Health YMCA opens April 1

    Wednesday, March 29 2017 6:02 PM EDT2017-03-29 22:02:04 GMT
    (Source: YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South)(Source: YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South)

    In just days, a new gym will open at the Crosstown Concourse. The YMCA partnered with Church Health to open the new gym. 

    More >>

    In just days, a new gym will open at the Crosstown Concourse. The YMCA partnered with Church Health to open the new gym. 

    More >>
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South is set to hold its grand opening Wednesday.

The YMCA, located in Crosstown Concourse, will open for tours at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with a ribbon cutting at noon.

“The Church Health Center and the YMCA joining forces at Concourse is a perfect example of the ‘better together’ mantra we've promoted from the beginning of the Crosstown project,” Crosstown Development Executive Director Todd Richardson said. “Their partnership not only allows the organizations to do what they're best at, but the Y's involvement expands the reach of our wellness programs and resources to serve more diverse needs throughout the Memphis community. I know everyone – whether resident, employee, student or visitor – will be elated to have the YMCA's high-quality service and expertise as part of the vertical village.”

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:25:30 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:43:21 GMT

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

  • YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 7:26 AM EDT2018-04-04 11:26:18 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly