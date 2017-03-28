YMCA at Crosstown Concourse set for grand opening

In just days, a new gym will open at the Crosstown Concourse. The YMCA partnered with Church Health to open the new gym.

In just days, a new gym will open at the Crosstown Concourse. The YMCA partnered with Church Health to open the new gym.

YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South is set to hold its grand opening Wednesday.

The YMCA, located in Crosstown Concourse, will open for tours at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with a ribbon cutting at noon.

“The Church Health Center and the YMCA joining forces at Concourse is a perfect example of the ‘better together’ mantra we've promoted from the beginning of the Crosstown project,” Crosstown Development Executive Director Todd Richardson said. “Their partnership not only allows the organizations to do what they're best at, but the Y's involvement expands the reach of our wellness programs and resources to serve more diverse needs throughout the Memphis community. I know everyone – whether resident, employee, student or visitor – will be elated to have the YMCA's high-quality service and expertise as part of the vertical village.”

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.