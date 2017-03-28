Molina puts Cardinals on notice over contract talks

Yadier Molina, the St. Louis Cardinals catcher and team leader, has told the club that he would like to get a contract deal done before the regular season starts, according to MLB.com.

"We have one more week to talk about it, and after that I'm going to concentrate on my game," Molina said. "Whatever they want to do, like I said, I'd love to stay here, but if they don't want to spend money, I understand that too. This is a business. I'm going to try and concentrate on myself."

Cardinal General Manager, John Mozeliak, told MLB.com that he plans to talk to Molina's agent.

"Clearly the clock is ticking," Mozeliak said. "I get that. I've known Yadi's agent for a long time. If we want to get something done, we have time."

Molina's current contract will pay him $14 million for this season.

