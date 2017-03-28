MPD seeking burglary suspect caught on camera

Memphis Police Department is searching for an accused burglar who was caught on camera.

Police said a suspicious man was seen by a neighbor Monday morning on Elliston Road.

Shortly after, a man matching the same description was reported trying to break into a home on Ball Road.

After that attempt, a home on Warren Street was broken into.

Police believe the same man is responsible for all three crimes.

The suspect was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, red t-shirt, and grey shorts.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.