SCS teacher hospitalized after fight with student

A high school student got into a fight with a teacher at Douglass High School on Tuesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

The student's mother said her daughter has since been expelled from the school. Shelby County Schools said it cannot discuss disciplinary action of students due to confidentiality policies.

"I was called up to the school and when I got up to the school, my daughter's jaw was swollen. She had an ice pack on her jaw and her finger was swollen," the teen's mother said.

The 11th grade student was issued a juvenile summons for assault. Police have not released her name because she is under 18 years old. The teacher was taken to Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition.

The student's mother said she's upset with how her daughter's English teacher handled what happened.

"I feel like my daughter was the victim of being assaulted," she said.

The 17-year-old student said she and the teacher exchanged words after she was summoned to the office during a test. She said the teacher got in her face, then it got physical.

"'Get your finger out of my face! I don't want to hit you,'" the teen recalled her role in the incident. "She [the teacher] said, 'Hit me; hit me.' And that's when I pushed her out of my way and she got up and punched me in my face."

The teen said she and the teacher fought as other students tried to break up the fight. Eventually a coach stepped in and put a stop to it.

"I want my child in school to get her education and this is a very, very petty incident," the student's mother said.

Shelby County Schools said the incident is still under investigation and the school distrcit is cooperating with MPD.

[Editor's note: The story initially stated that the student was taken to the hospital, not the teacher. That has since been corrected.]

