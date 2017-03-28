Predators nominate Irwin for Masterson Award

The Bill Masterson Memorial Trophy is awarded to the National Hockey League player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey. The Nashville Predators have nominated defenseman Matt Irwin, to be voted on by the members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association, for this prestigious award.

Irwin played for Boston last year, and was able to make the Nashville club after some early season defensive injuries. His play and hard work impressed the Predators, and they signed him to a contract that runs through next season.

The Masterson award will be announced at the end of the season.

