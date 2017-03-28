Millington Central students win NAACP filmmaking award - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Millington Central students win NAACP filmmaking award

Student in Calvin's class (Source: WMC Action News 5) Student in Calvin's class (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MILLINGTON, TN (WMC) -

Three Millington students took home top honors during a filmmaking competition.

Janesha Cade, Gregory Harris, and Shaun Dawson finished first, second, and third, respectively in the NAACP's high school filmmaking competition. 

Cade, Harris, and Dawson are all students at Millington Central High School. All three of them work on the school's weekly news show, Trojan T.V.

Their teacher is Marshonn Calvin, who worked for WMC Action News 5 for years before becoming a teacher. 

"The main thing is to teach them everything they'll learn in the industry," Calvin said.

Along with learning out of a textbook, the students get first-hand experience putting stories together by shooting, writing and editing them by themselves.

Cade's piece on the 'Black Lives Matter' movement took home the top prize this year. She will now go on to the national competition in Baltimore, Maryland, this summer.

Calvin said he's proud of his students' filmmaking skills, but he's even more proud of how they are growing as young citizens.

"If they are able to grow as productive citizens that means more to me," Calvin said. "I actually did something to help them along the way."

It's a career path Janesha plans on continuing next year in college.

"At first I didn't know what I wanted to do, but ever since I got into this program I guess this is what I'm called to do," Cade said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

