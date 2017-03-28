Grocery delivery for Downtown Memphis begins Apr. 3

Items that need to be kept cold will be stored in refrigerators at the downtown location until picked up by shoppers. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Shoppers order online and the next morning, SuperLo employees will pick out the items that will be delivered to the downtown location for shoppers to pick up. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Grocery shopping for Downtown Memphis residents just got a lot easier. Beginning Monday, April 3, you will be able to get all of your groceries delivered with the click of a button.

For those of you who live and work in the downtown area, you know there aren't many options when it comes to groceries, and the options that do exist almost always involve a car ride.

SuperLo secured space on South Main Street and organized its 'SuperLo On The Go' service to begin delivering to Downtown Memphis. Orders to be picked up beginning April 3 can already be placed today.

"Go on to the website, pick your order and schedule it for the next day, or a few days, or three days, however far in advance you want," JR Stepherson, SuperLo Foods, said. "You'll get a confirmation email with a phone number in it and when you get down here, just call the number, and we'll bring the order out to your car."

Steaks, fresh produce, bread, and even beer will be available to Downtown Memphis shoppers. The best part? Shoppers don't even have to get out of their cars.

"Everything that's available at Spottswood [East Memphis store], other than wine, will be available down here," Stepherson said. "Come down here and park on the curb and call our phone number and go, 'Hey, I'm here.' We'll load your order up in a shopping cart and push it out to your car ... If you want to walk, you can certainly come in and sit down for a few minutes and we'll get your order together for you."

A $9.95 delivery service charge will be added to orders being picked up at the downtown location, but Stepherson said you shouldn't notice the extra because SuperLo already starts with low prices.

"The extra fee is for the transportation, the truck, and all that, and having to have a place down here for you," he said. "We're SuperLo, so we operate on low price. That's our selling point to a lot of customers, that's how we run the business. We're cheap and we save people money."

There is an added perk for first-time customers trying out the downtown delivery service. And, it could pay off for you to get your orders in early.

"The first three orders, though, there is no service fee. So, you wouldn't have to pay the $9.95 service charge until you get to your fourth order," Stepherson explained. "And the first 10 people who turn in orders of $50 or more are going to get a $25 discount, so if you only order $50, that's half off."

The pick-up times are Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

"We plan on expanding those hours of availability, we just had to start somewhere. So that's where we're starting, and we'll expand it as the customers tell us what they want," Stepherson said. "Do they want later times? Do they want earlier times? We'll do our best to accommodate that once we figure out where the business is and we'll make adjustments."

Right now, coupons are not accepted if you're ordering your groceries online.

If you're interested in the delivery service and want to learn more about it, JR Stepherson will have the SuperLo doors open at the 552 South Main location for Trolley Night this Friday, March 31.

"We're going to be down here for Trolley Night, kind of doing an open house. If anybody is walking down the sidewalk and wants to say hello, I'll be down here," he said.

To place a grocery order to be delivered to SuperLo's new downtown location, click here. The first pick-up orders will be at the store on April 3 at 3 p.m.

Everything you need to know:

- Location: 552 South Main Street

- Pick-up hours: Monday-Friday, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

- Delivery fee: $9.95 (Waived for each shopper's first three deliveries)

- Perk: First 10 customers to place a $50+ order for the downtown location receive $25 off their order

- To place an order, click here, create an account, and start shopping.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.