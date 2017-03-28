'Enhanced risk' of severe weather on Wednesday and Thursday

There is an ENHANCED RISK of severe weather for parts of the Mid-South Wednesday and most of the Mid-South Thursday.

After a break Tuesday, winds will shift over from the S and SW Wednesday. This will help usher in warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico to the Mid-South. Unstable air will allow for rapid development of storms, with severe weather not just possible, but likely.

What we’ll see and timing :

Wednesday: Ahead of the actual front, a shortwave or “piece of atmospheric energy” will develop ahead of the main system. This means thunderstorms will move SW to NE over Arkansas, reaching some of the WMC Action News 5 viewing area West of the river by the evening. Areas between Little Rock and the river could see heavy rain, damaging winds, large hail and even isolated tornadoes. As the overnight wears on, some of these storms will move into the Memphis metro and in N Mississippi. By the morning hours Thursday, leftover strong storms with heavy rain could impact the rest of the area.

Thursday: Once the morning rain moves on, all eyes will be on the Mid-South as we recover and become unstable once again. This time, storms will develop in the late morning and early afternoon around the Memphis area and move E and NE. Once again, gusty winds, hail and even isolated tornadoes possible. By Thursday night into early Friday, we should all clear out and begin a segway into a great weekend.

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

