Affidavit: Blood spatter, burn barrel all part of Fayette Co man's brutal murder

A utility crew uncovered possible human remains off Highway 64 near Laconia, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

A utility crew uncovered possible human remains off Highway 64 near Laconia, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

Fayette County Sheriff's Office confirmed the remains discovered at the beginning of this month along Highway 64 belong to Ellis Vogt, who was reported missing in August 2016.

Fayette County Sheriff's Office confirmed the remains discovered at the beginning of this month along Highway 64 belong to Ellis Vogt, who was reported missing in August 2016.

Pamela Bingham is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ellis Vogt (SOURCE: Fayette Co. sheriff)

Ellis Vogt (left) went missing and his body was later found on the side of the road. Pamela Bingham (right) is charged with second-degree murder (SOURCE: Fayette Co. Sheriff's Office)

A woman faces second-degree murder charges after investigators said she is responsible for the death of a Fayette County man. The affidavit details the brutal murder of the man for whom she was hired to provide care.

Ellis Vogt was reported missing by family members on July 29, 2016. His body was later discovered on February 2 by utility workers in the 22600 block of Highway 64 in Fayette County, near Laconia.

According to the affidavit, a butcher knife, which matched a butcher’s block and other knives from Vogt’s home, was located in the area where his body was found.

"He had to go to the hospital quite often. He has problems," Danny Cates said. "Other than that, I don't know why anybody would do something like that."

Cates is an acquaintance of Ellis Vogt and, like many others in the area, does not understand how something like this happened.

"It's scary. You've got to watch and pray all the time, because you don't know what you're getting into," Fayette County resident Geraldine Henderson said.

Investigators arrested and charged Pamela Jane Bingham with second-degree murder in Vogt's death.

Investigators said they discovered a burn barrel still smoldering outside Vogt's home. They also discovered blood-soaked towels, a DVR recording device for the surveillance system, and a crowbar.

Inside Vogt's home, investigators noted that his bedroom was in disarray. It had been ransacked; clothing and papers covered the floor.

Blood spatter was discovered on the headboard of the bed, the ceiling, and the wall.

Surveillance video captured Bingham in the Walmart parking lot of Oakland, Tennessee, on July 30, 2016--the day after Vogt was reported missing. The video shows Bingham making purchases inside the Walmart, but does not show that Vogt was with her.

Bingham was later discovered on August 3, 2016 in Vogt's van in Guymon, Oklahoma. At that time, she was arrested for theft over $10,000.

This isn't Bingham's first run in with law enforcement.

Bingham was arrested in 2015 in Centralia, Kansas, on a warrant for possession of meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Bingham is being held on a $2 million bond. Her next court appearance is Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.