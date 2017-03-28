Moscow city alderman indicted on voter fraud, false statement

A Fayette County Grand Jury indicted a Moscow city alderman on charges of violating election laws, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI said it began investigating Virgil Jones in November 2016 following complaints of election law fraud.

Jones, a Moscow city alderman, owns property in Moscow, but investigators said he was actually living in Whiteville, TN, in Hardeman County. He is accused of listing the fraudulent address on elections records for the purpose of running for the alderman position.

Investigators said a review of election records indicated that Jones lived in Whiteville and has been a registered voter of Moscow for numerous elections.

Jones was indicted on charges of false entry on official registration or election document, one count of perjury and false statement on official election documents, as well as five counts of voter fraud.

Jones turned himself in to TBI special agents on Tuesday and was booked into Fayette County Jail. His bond is set at $10,000.

