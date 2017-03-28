St. Jude patients treated to circus for a day from Toys R Us

Patients and their parents at St. Jude Children's Hospital enjoyed a day of "clowning around" thanks to Toys "R" Us.

The toy store held a circus for the children providing them with a fun day filled with games, a cartoonist, and even clowns.

"Kids are the most fun to perform for. Adults are a little more difficult, but to put a smile on someone's face, that's the best part," performer Kyle Owen said.

Toys "R" Us hosted the event in honor of its new in-store and online campaign, which is part of St. Jude's "Thanks For Giving" campaign.

