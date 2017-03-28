Woman sexually assaulted during Ole Miss frat party

A student said she was sexually assaulted during an Ole Miss fraternity party, but the fraternity is not facing any sanctions at this time.

Ole Miss' safety alert system, RebAlert, sent out a warning to students on Friday. The warning said that a sexual assault happened during a fraternity party at the Alpha Tau Omega house.

Ole Miss said the person of interest in the assault is not a fraternity member nor is he a student at the school.

"An incoming freshman to Ole Miss, as I understand it, apparently used a false ID to enter party," ATO CEO Wynn Smiley said.

The person of interest was a friend of a fraternity member.

University police said it shut down the party and took the sexual assault victim to the hospital as soon as she reported the attack.

Fraternity leaders canceled upcoming social events.

University police said the fraternity has been cooperative in the investigation.

The fraternity member who knew the person of interest in the assault faces judicial proceedings within the fraternity.

